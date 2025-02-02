New Syrian leader makes first foreign visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Shara'a has made his first foreign visit, heading to Riyadh to meet with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

As reported by News.Az, the Saudi state news agency reported SPA.

"Al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first foreign visit earlier on Sunday. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani," the agency reported.

Information about the content of the meeting remains unknown.

It is noted that although this is the first foreign visit of the new Syrian leader, Damascus was previously visited by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

