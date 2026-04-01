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Tesla sees 32% sales increase in Italy in March

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Tesla sees 32% sales increase in Italy in March
Reuters

According to data from the Italian transport ministry released on Tuesday, Tesla's new car registrations in Italy increased by 32% year-on-year in March.

The U.S. electric vehicles maker sold 2,920 cars in Italy last month, accounting for a market share of around 1.6%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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In the first three months of this year, Tesla registrations were up 27% compared to the same period of 2025, to 4,419 new vehicles, corresponding to a market share of 0.9%.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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