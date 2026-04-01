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IEA, IMF, World Bank coordinate on Iran war fallout

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IEA, IMF, World Bank coordinate on Iran war fallout
Photo credit: nestcentre.org

The leaders of the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank will create a coordination group to enhance their response to the energy and economic effects of the war, according to a joint statement from the organizations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The coordination group will assess the severity of impacts across countries, coordinate a response and mobilise stakeholders to deliver support to countries in need, the international bodies said.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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