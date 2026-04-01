IEA, IMF, World Bank coordinate on Iran war fallout
- 01 Apr 2026 22:08
- 01 Apr 2026 22:14
- 1053433
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/iea-imf-world-bank-coordinate-on-iran-war-fallout Copied
Photo credit: nestcentre.org
The leaders of the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank will create a coordination group to enhance their response to the energy and economic effects of the war, according to a joint statement from the organizations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The coordination group will assess the severity of impacts across countries, coordinate a response and mobilise stakeholders to deliver support to countries in need, the international bodies said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli