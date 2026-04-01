Multiple injured in knife attack in Solingen, Germany

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Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a knife attack in Solingen, according to initial media reports.

Details remain limited, but early information suggests that several victims sustained injuries during the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties or the condition of those affected, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Emergency services are believed to be at the scene, with police launching an initial response as investigations begin.

Information still emerging

At this stage, officials have not released details about the suspect, motive, or whether any arrests have been made. German authorities typically urge the public to avoid speculation in the early phases of such incidents while facts are being verified.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Context of previous incidents

The city of Solingen has previously witnessed violent knife attacks, including a 2024 incident at a public festival that left three people dead and several others injured.

While it is not yet known whether the current event is related in any way, such incidents have heightened security concerns across Germany in recent years.

Authorities monitoring the situation

Police are expected to provide official statements once the situation is under control and more verified details are available.

For now, reports continue to describe the attack as ongoing or recently contained, with emergency responders prioritising medical assistance and public safety.

News.Az