Iran condemns Argentina over IRGC terrorist designation

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the decision violates the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly those concerning respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It described the move as “a strategic mistake” and “an unforgivable insult” to the Iranian nation, adding that it reflects what it called the Argentine government’s misguided alignment with Israel and the United States, which it accused of continuing “aggression” against Iran.

“By declaring their alignment with the US and Zionist regime’s military aggression against Iran, the president and minister of foreign affairs of Argentina have positioned themselves as partners to the crimes committed (in Iran) and have placed themselves on the wrong side of history,” the ministry said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also warned that the designation would seriously damage bilateral relations and set a dangerous precedent in interstate affairs, creating international responsibility for the Argentine government.

Argentina’s presidential office said on Tuesday that it had designated the IRGC, justifying the move by alleging that the elite Iranian force has backed the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which Argentina blames for a deadly 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires.

Press TV added that the announcement came amid what it described as continued pressure from US President Donald Trump on allies to designate the IRGC and take part in what it called “joint aggression” with Israel against Iran.