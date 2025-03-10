New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A New York-bound Air India flight returned to the Mumbai airport on Monday (March 10, 2025) after a bomb threat note was found inside its toilet mid-air.

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 persons, landed safely in Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies, according to Air India, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

“A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board,” Air India said through a media statement.

The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 Hrs on March 11, 2025 and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then.

A passenger spotted the note with the message “There is a bomb in the flight” written on it inside the toilet and alerted the crew, a Sahar police official said.

“Nothing suspicious has been found (so far) and we are conducting the investigation,” the official said, adding they were in the process of registering an FIR against unidentified person in connection with the matter.

News.Az