New York Grand Jury votes to indict US ex-president Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Grand Jury of New York has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump as part of a case into falsifying business records of his company, the Trump Organization, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing anonymous sources, News.Az reports citing TASS.

It is yet unknown what charges will be filed against Trump. The indictment is to be published within a few days.

The former president will be offered to voluntarily surrender to the authorities.

News.Az