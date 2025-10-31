New York storm turns deadly: Two men die in flooded basements - VIDEO

Two men died in New York City on Thursday after powerful storms flooded basements across the city, police confirmed.

A 39-year-old man in East Flatbush, Brooklyn drowned after rushing back into his flooded basement apartment to rescue his dog, neighbors said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

FDNY scuba units pulled him out around 4:25 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

“He was a pure, simple person… a giver,” his friend Akiva said, describing the heartbreaking moment crews removed his body.

Residents say the tragedy highlights growing fears as basement flooding becomes routine during heavy rain.

“Every time it rains, my heart goes up. We know what's coming,” said local landlord Renee Phillips, who fears more deaths if the city doesn't act.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man was found dead inside a flooded boiler room in Washington Heights. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Locals say they’re tired of pleading for help as storms become more dangerous.

“I pay my taxes… I’m crying out for help,” Phillips said. “Somebody needs to fix this before more people die.”

City officials have repeatedly warned that basement homes are high-risk during severe storms — yet thousands of New Yorkers still live in them due to housing shortages.

News.Az