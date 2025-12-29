New Zealand braces for tighter gas supply in coming years

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Zealand’s gas market is shifting from self-sufficiency to a structurally tight system, according to recent analysis.

Domestic gas output has nearly halved over the past seven years, dropping from an average of 415 million m³ per month in 2017 to 215 million m³ per month in 2025. This decline has eliminated the buffer that previously covered seasonal fluctuations and dry-year hydro shortfalls, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The drought-driven winters of 2024–2025 highlighted this vulnerability. As hydroelectric output weakened, New Zealand’s power system relied more heavily on thermal generation at a time when gas supplies were tightening. This combination triggered sharp spikes in electricity and gas prices and forced repeated curtailments for large industrial users.

The government has moved to encourage upstream investment, but new supply is not expected to arrive quickly enough to ease the supply-demand balance before 2027, making LNG imports a potential backstop for winter energy security.

New Zealand’s gas system is isolated and relies almost entirely on domestic production, with infrastructure concentrated in the North Island. Most supply comes from the Taranaki Basin, both onshore and offshore in the Tasman Sea. OMV (Austria), operator of the Maui and Pohokura offshore fields, has been the largest producer, alongside Todd Energy (New Zealand) and Beach Energy (Australia), with a few smaller domestic operators. In such a concentrated system, a slowdown in exploration does not just reduce long-term options; it directly impacts deliverability as mature fields decline.

News.Az