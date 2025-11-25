U.S. gas prices near 4-year low ahead of Thanksgiving travel surge

Gas prices across the United States are hovering near their lowest levels in four years as roughly 82 million Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

The national average price for a gallon of gas stands at $3.07, slightly higher than last year but still well below typical holiday levels. Twenty-eight states now report average prices under $3, with Oklahoma offering the lowest at $2.50 per gallon — and some stations in Texas and Oklahoma selling fuel for nearly $2, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Analysts say the drop is driven by:

A 17% decline in Brent crude oil prices since June

The end of seasonal refinery maintenance, boosting fuel output

Lower autumn demand, which offsets the temporary surge in Thanksgiving travel

Prices, however, remain sharply divided by state. California leads the nation with an average of $4.60 per gallon, while Alaska and Oregon also exceed $3.50.

Experts expect gas prices to continue falling into December as supply increases and winter demand remains low. Prices could drop below $3 nationally in the coming weeks, potentially offering relief ahead of Christmas.

