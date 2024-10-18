Nicaragua's president likens Netanyahu to Hitler

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, referring to him as the “son of the devil,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“At the head of the Government of Israel there is a prime minister who is the son of the devil,” said Ortega in a speech.Ortega said he compares Netanyahu to Hitler because Israel’s prime minister “has a policy of terror in practice” in the Middle East.“And it’s Hitler, yes, the prime minister of Israel is Hitler, installed there, calling to destroy the peoples,” he added.This comes just days after Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with Israel “one year after the brutal genocide that the fascist and criminal war the government of Israel continues to commit against the Palestinian people.”“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks all diplomatic relations with the fascist government of Israel,” the statement said.The decision was taken based on a resolution passed by parliament. The government also ordered the withdrawal of its ambassador to Israel on Monday.Israel and Nicaragua reestablished diplomatic relations in 2017 after Ortega broke ties with the occupation state in 2010.The Nicaraguan president also accused the United States and member states of the European Union of supporting and arming Israel.“They lead the planet to a total war or simply they have no choice but to wait for defeat,” said Ortega.

