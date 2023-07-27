Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Soldiers in the West African country of Niger have announced a coup on national TV, News.az reports citing BBC.

They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation's borders.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by troops from the presidential guard since early on Wednesday.

He was promised Washington's "unwavering support" in call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also said he had spoken to the president and offered the UN's full support.

News.Az