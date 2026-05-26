Terra Quantum switches SPAC partner for $3.5B Nasdaq listing

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Swiss-German quantum technology firm Terra Quantum announced a major strategic pivot on Tuesday, switching its corporate partner for an upcoming public market debut that now values the company at an impressive $3.5 billion.

Under the newly finalized terms, Terra Quantum will merge with Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is already actively traded on the Nasdaq global market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The transaction marks a financial upgrade from Terra Quantum’s previous, non-binding letter of intent with a different blank-check firm, Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp II, which had originally valued the tech company at $3.25 billion. Upon the formal closing of the deal—anticipated in the second half of 2026—the combined entity will retain the Terra Quantum name and is expected to net roughly $190 million in gross proceeds.

What is Quantum Technology? Quantum computing harnesses the complex laws of quantum mechanics to process data and solve equations at speeds that are mathematically impossible for even the world's most powerful conventional supercomputers to achieve.

According to Chief Executive Markus Pflitsch, transitioning to a public listing via Nasdaq will provide Terra Quantum with the deep financial resources, liquidity, and heightened global visibility required to rapidly accelerate its commercial innovation and international footprint.

Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the company employs roughly 200 specialists who design advanced quantum algorithms, robust quantum cybersecurity software, and high-performance hybrid quantum-classical computing infrastructure. Terra Quantum already boasts an elite, diversified global clientele that spans defense, finance, and manufacturing, including the U.S. Air Force, British banking giant HSBC, Spanish lender BBVA, consumer goods multinational Unilever, and German industrial conglomerate Siemens.

News.Az