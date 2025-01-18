Nigeria officially joins BRICS as partner country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil, holding the rotating presidency of BRICS, announced on January 17, 2025, that Nigeria has officially become a partner country of the group.

"The Brazilian government announces today, January 17, 2025, the official accession of Nigeria as a partner country of the group," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to Brazil, BRICS and Nigeria have common interests, as the African nation, like the group, rigorously works to strengthen cooperation among countries of the Global South and calls for reforming international organizations.Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1. At a BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October, it was decided to establish a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, Brazil announced that the Asian country had been given a status of full member.

News.Az