Malaysia warns of supply shortages as global tensions push up costs

Malaysia warns of supply shortages as global tensions push up costs

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Malaysia is moving to diversify its supply of key raw materials and medical products amid growing concerns over disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East, officials say.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said authorities had already received complaints from manufacturers struggling to secure sufficient materials, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, he warned that some companies were receiving only a fraction of their orders.

“We have received complaints from companies about receiving only two tonnes of materials for orders of ten tonnes,” he said, highlighting mounting strain on supply chains.

Mr Akmal said the coming months would be critical, particularly in maintaining stable fuel supplies, which underpin a wide range of industrial inputs.

“June and July will be a very critical period in ensuring fuel supplies are available and assured,” he added, noting that shortages of petroleum based materials could have knock on effects across multiple sectors.

Malaysia, a trade dependent economy with strong manufacturing links, is particularly exposed to global disruptions affecting energy flows and logistics networks.

At the same briefing, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the country was also seeing rising costs in the healthcare sector.

He noted that prices of medicines and medical devices had increased by as much as 40 percent, driven by the global energy crisis and ongoing supply chain pressures.

The warnings reflect broader concerns across Asia about the impact of geopolitical instability on essential goods, from fuel to pharmaceuticals.

Officials say efforts to diversify suppliers and strengthen resilience are now a priority, as governments seek to shield domestic industries and consumers from further volatility.

News.Az