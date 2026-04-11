India raises export duties on diesel, aviation turbine fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has further ​raised a windfall tax on exports of ‌diesel and aviation turbine fuel it imposed last month to ensure adequate domestic supply.

In a government notification on ​Saturday, India's finance ministry increased the tax ​on diesel exports to 55.5 rupees per ⁠litre from 21.5 rupees per litre, and on ​exports of aviation turbine fuel to 42 rupees ​per litre from 29.5 rupees per litre, effective immediately, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES 900 tons of diesel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Morgan Stanley mostly positive on Tesla's Robotaxi

Shocking close call at LAX: Pilot forced to slam brakes to avoid trucks - AUDIO

Seven Birmingham Airport flights scrapped as Lufthansa cabin crew strike

India also last month cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ​10 rupees ($0.11).

Separately, to control a rise in airfares, ​it has also capped a monthly increase in aviation turbine ‌fuel ⁠prices for domestic airlines at 25% in April. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40% of an airline's expenses.

Global oil prices have surged past $100 ​per barrel ​as the ⁠flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a conduit ​for 40% of India's crude oil ​imports, ⁠remains heavily restricted due to the U.S.-Iran war.

India, which ranks among the top five refining nations globally and ⁠is ​also the world's third-biggest oil ​importer and consumer, relies heavily on overseas supplies.

News.Az