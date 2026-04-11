Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amedi as country's new president

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The Iraqi parliament on Saturday elected Kurdish politician Nizar Amedi as the country's ​new president, a largely ceremonial role, following a parliamentary ‌election last November.

Amedi, 58, is a former environment minister and has headed the political office of the Patriotic Union of ​Kurdistan (PUK) in Baghdad since 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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U.S. President Donald Trump threatened ​in January to withdraw Washington's support for Iraq, a ​major oil producer, if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki was designated to form a cabinet.

An alliance of Shi'ite political blocs ​holding a parliamentary majority has nominated Iran-backed Maliki, ​alarming Washington, which along with Israel waged a six-week war with Iran ‌until ⁠a ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.

Senior U.S. and Iranian officials were meeting in Islamabad on Saturday in the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran in ​half a century ​in an ⁠effort to end the war.

In Iraq, which has long trodden a tightrope ​between Iran and the U.S., its closest ​allies, ⁠the prime minister wields significant power.

Under Iraq's sectarian power-sharing system, the prime minister must be a Shi'ite ⁠Muslim, ​the parliamentary speaker a Sunni ​Muslim, and the president a Kurd.

News.Az