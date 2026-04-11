China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology support

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China on Saturday launched a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket from the sea, sending a test satellite into its planned orbit to promote satellite internet technology.

The SD-3 rocket blasted off at 7:32 p.m. (Beijing Time) from waters off the coast of Yangjiang in south China's Guangdong Province, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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This offshore launch mission was carried out by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

News.Az