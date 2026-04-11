China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology support
Source: Reuters
China on Saturday launched a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket from the sea, sending a test satellite into its planned orbit to promote satellite internet technology.
The SD-3 rocket blasted off at 7:32 p.m. (Beijing Time) from waters off the coast of Yangjiang in south China's Guangdong Province, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
This offshore launch mission was carried out by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.
By Faig Mahmudov