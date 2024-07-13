Nigeria school collapse leaves at least 22 children dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-two children have died and more than 130 have been injured after a school building collapsed in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, local officials say, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Saint Academy in the state capital Jos caved in while students were in class on Friday morning. Children were left trapped under the debris.Volunteers used excavators, hammers and their bare hands to break through the piles of concrete and twisted iron rods to reach many of those trapped.Police told reporters that at least 22 children had died in the collapse, with many more receiving treatment in local hospitals.The school is believed to have more than 1,000 pupils.

News.Az