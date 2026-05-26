Quad nations agree on energy and critical minerals cooperation

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India has agreed to establish new initiatives aimed at ensuring stable supplies of energy and critical materials, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of foreign ministers from the four countries held in New Delhi.

Following the discussions, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated at a joint press announcement that the grouping also strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

News.Az