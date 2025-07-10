Nigerian army eliminates 24 suspected terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 24 suspected terrorists were killed in recent operations in Nigeria's northeast region, the military has said.

The July 4-9 anti-terror operations in Adamawa and Borno states, aided by local hunters, combed the hideouts and enclaves of suspected terrorists, Reuben Kovangiya, an army spokesman for the military operations, told the media in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said the success of the operations highlighted the resilience and synergy between the troops and local support forces.

Nigeria's northeastern region has been under intense attacks by terror groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). ISWAP is a breakaway faction from Boko Haram.

In late April, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered an immediate overhaul of national security strategies to address the escalating armed attacks.

News.Az