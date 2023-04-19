Nikol Pashinyan confirms that Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a statement at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia held on April 18, News.az reports citing AZERTAC.

"I want to confirm once again that Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," N. Pashinyan said.

Head of the Armenian government said: "Of course, peace depends on our positions. It is my wish that a peace treaty be signed with Azerbaijan soon. I believe that such a development is possible."

N. Pashinyan emphasized that the emergence of a new conflict in the region could cause serious problems.

He said that if the region "explodes" again, it could become a problem for both Russia and the West, at least in terms of energy.

News.Az