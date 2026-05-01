Energy crisis: Australia secures 550M liters of fuel to date

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Australia has secured additional fuel shipments to strengthen its energy security as global markets face pressure from escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to an official government statement.

The new supplies include 100 million liters of jet fuel and 50 million liters of diesel, which will be delivered to key hubs in Brisbane, Perth, and Darwin. The move is part of a broader strategy to shield the country from potential disruptions in global energy markets, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

These shipments add to eight earlier deliveries arranged in partnership with major energy companies, expected to arrive throughout May and June. In total, Australia has now secured more than 450 million liters of diesel and 100 million liters of jet fuel to support transport, aviation, and logistics sectors.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government is working continuously to protect the country from the impact of overseas conflicts on fuel supplies, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability across critical industries.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen noted that the latest step reflects close cooperation with industry partners to strengthen supply chains, while Transport Minister Catherine King said the secured jet fuel will help stabilize aviation and freight operations during a period of uncertainty.

In addition to domestic measures, Australia has also renewed a key energy partnership with South Korea aimed at ensuring reliable access to diesel and other liquid fuels, further reinforcing its response to global energy risks.

News.Az