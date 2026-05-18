Nine UK citizens exposed to Hantavirus return to Britain

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Nine UK citizens linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, are set to arrive in the United Kingdom, health officials have said. The group, who are from St Helena and Ascension Island, are believed to have been exposed but are not showing symptoms and will be closely monitored after arrival.

Upon landing, they are expected to be transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, where they will complete a period of medical observation and self-isolation under supervision, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The UK Health Security Agency said it is coordinating with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and overseas territories to manage care and ensure continued monitoring of all affected individuals.

News.Az