Shanghai-bound Delta flight diverts to Seattle over disruptive passenger

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A disruptive passenger forced a China-bound Delta Air Lines flight to divert to Washington state on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

Delta flight 39 was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when crew members had to repeatedly warn a passenger to comply with flight instructions, an airline spokesperson told KOMO.

The crew ultimately diverted the aircraft, which was carrying 271 passengers, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport “for the safety of the aircraft and passengers,” Delta told the outlet.

Law enforcement officers met the plane upon arrival at the gate. It is not immediately clear what actions the passenger took to disrupt the flight or whether any charges were filed after landing.

The disruption left passengers stranded overnight in Seattle, where they are expected to board a replacement flight to Shanghai on Monday, according to the report.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent cases involving unruly airline passengers. On Friday, a disruptive passenger who bit a flight attendant forced a Qantas flight bound for Dallas to divert to Tahiti.

News.Az