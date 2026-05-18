Deadly deep strikes hit Moscow as Russia damages Chinese-owned ship

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine carried out “deep strikes” on Moscow, as both Ukrainian and Russian forces exchanged drone attacks overnight, escalating hostilities in the ongoing war.

The developments came as reports emerged that a Chinese-owned ship was damaged during one of the Russian strikes, highlighting the widening impact of the conflict on international shipping and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Both sides continued to launch drone operations against each other overnight, with further details of casualties and damage still emerging.

News.Az