Ten dead in Mexico shooting as gunmen attack Puebla town
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Photo: Sky News
Gunmen have killed at least 10 people in Mexico’s east-central Puebla state in the early hours of Sunday, authorities said. The victims included a child, three women and six men who were shot in the town of Tehuitzingo.
The Puebla public security agency said it is pursuing a policy of “zero impunity” and that intelligence work is under way to determine the motive behind the attack. State and federal authorities are investigating the incident, while no suspects have been announced and Puebla governor Alejandro Armenta has not yet commented on the killings, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
By Leyla Şirinova