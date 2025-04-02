Nintendo set to unveil highly anticipated Switch console
Nintendo is poised to reveal the next iteration of its wildly successful Switch console on Wednesday, with gamers and investors eagerly awaiting details.
Everything from the release date to the price of the Switch 2 is set to be announced at 1300 GMT during a one-hour video broadcast online following a brief first glimpse in mid-January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Very similar visually to its best-selling predecessor, which was launched in 2017, the Switch 2 features a larger screen, a wider stand, and retains its detachable "Joy-Con" controllers.
It will also be more powerful than the original model while keeping its hybrid console concept, allowing players to use it both on-the-go and connected to a TV -- a key factor in the success of the first Switch which has sold 150 million units worldwide.
Experts says no major gaming revolution is expected with the Switch 2 to rival the 2006 appearance of motion controls on the Wii, or to a lesser extent, the Wii U's screen-controller in 2012.
"When you ask gamers, they mention performance and game software, but in reality, they seem to want the same experience as the original Switch," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Japanese brokerage Toyo Securities.
"I think what they truly want is simply higher performance."
Despite recent diversification efforts into movies and theme parks, Nintendo's core business still relies heavily on video games.
The company cut its profit forecasts in February due to slowing sales of its star console.
Industry rumours suggest a possible June release, with Yasuda estimating six million units would be initially made available.
Another key factor is pricing, which experts estimate will range from $430 to $540.
Uncertainty over US import tariffs also remain a concern, although Nintendo has recently switched an increasing amount of production from China to Vietnam, which faces lower customs duties.