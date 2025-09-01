News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nintendo
Tag:
Nintendo
Nintendo Direct February 2026: What we expect to see
05 Feb 2026-13:05
Japan's Nintendo keeps profit outlook, Switch 2 sales forecast
03 Feb 2026-10:47
New Mario Kart World update brings bug fixes, team play
22 Jan 2026-16:31
Nintendo lifts annual profit forecast and Switch 2 sales target
04 Nov 2025-10:47
Bethesda unveils Fallout 4 anniversary edition, coming to Nintendo Switch 2
23 Oct 2025-22:27
Next Mario film officially named 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'
12 Sep 2025-17:40
Nintendo confirms surprise 1-hour direct on September 12 -
LIVE
12 Sep 2025-16:36
Nintendo Direct set for this week, focuses on new Switch 2
10 Sep 2025-17:25
Sony eyes Switch-style handheld for PlayStation 6
29 Aug 2025-12:32
Lego unveils official Nintendo Game Boy replica
24 Jul 2025-09:41
Latest News
Oil spill response underway after cargo ship sinks near Thailand
Unexploded ordnance found at Iranian nuclear facilities struck by US
Canada to deliver AIM missiles to Ukraine to boost air defense capabilities
Japan’s “Iron Lady” Sanae Takaichi secures sweeping victory in landmark election
Armenia bolsters defenses with Indian-made Akash SAMs and Pinaka rocket systems
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says
Poland broadens Abrams tank maintenance capabilities
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza
Behind Ukraine’s back: Macron’s quiet deal with Moscow
India seeks to buy LNG from Azerbaijan
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31