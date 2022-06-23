N.Korea's Kim urges stronger war deterrent, amid concern over potential nuclear test

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a strengthening of the country's defence capabilities, state media said on Friday, as he wrapped up a key party meeting with top military officials that came amid concerns about a potential nuclear test, News.az reports.

The meeting has been closely watched due to growing speculation that Pyongyang could conduct its first nuclear test in five years, which U.S. and South Korean officials have said could take place at "any time" now.

News.Az