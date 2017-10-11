No results in third stage of voting to elect UNESCO director general

No results were achieved in third stage of voting to elect UNESCO director general, TASS reported.

In a voting held Oct. 11, Al-Kawari got 18 out of 58 votes, followed by French nominee Audrey Azoulay on 18 and Egyptian Moushira Khattab on 13.

The next stage of voting will be held on Thursday.

Voting is done using the secret ballot system and behind closed doors, UNESCO reports.

The new director-general will replace Irina Bokova in this post and be confirmed at the UNESCO General Conference in November.

