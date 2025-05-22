No room for error in planning Putin-Trump summit, says senior Russian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Washington must carefully prepare for a possible meeting between President Putin and President Trump, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasizing that the stakes are extremely high and any errors could have disastrous consequences.

He made the remarks in response to a question about the Vatican potentially hosting the talks, News.Az repoirts citing TASS.

"As of now, all we have is an understanding in principle, which the president talked about. We must properly prepare for this meeting. There is no room for error or, moreover, for the event’s failure. The preparations here are complicated - first comes the substance, then the venue," he said.

The senior diplomat specified that it is even more premature to speak of any specific dates for the summit.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are both interested in meeting in the future, but want their talks to be productive. According to the official, the heads of state have not yet agreed on a specific date or location for their potential sitdown.

News.Az