No specific risk for AstraZeneca vaccine: EU regulator

The EU’s drug regulatory agency said Wednesday that it has found no specific risk factors, including age, for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, but also noted that it's carrying out further analysis.

“At present, the review has not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but it is possible and further analysis is continuing, it added.

The agency urged vaccinated people to be aware of the slim chance of these very rare types of blood clots occurring.

“EMA continues to work with the national authorities in the EU Member States to ensure that suspected cases of unusual blood clots are reported,” it added.

On March 18, the EMA said the benefits of the vaccine in combating the COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risk of side effects.

The World Health Organization also said it believes the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine "outweigh its risks" and recommended that jabs go on while safety assessments continue.

