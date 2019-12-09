Normandy Four summit kicks off in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) leaders have begun negotiations in Paris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gathered in the Elysee Palace. Prior to that, they held a number of bilateral meetings. Putin talked with Merkel and Macron, who, for their part, had separate meetings with Zelensky.

Putin and Zelensky shook hands with each other before the beginning of the Normandy Four talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

This is the first time the two leaders meet each other in person. Prior to that, they talked over the phone several times.

The Russian and Ukrainian presidents are expected to meet after the end of the four-party summit. The event is being held behind closed doors, except for the official photo session.

News.Az

