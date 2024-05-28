Norsoft to start testing Russian MAGMA products in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Testing of a domestic MAGMA brand's IT products, developed by Norsoft (a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel) jointly with Reksoft and ATOLLis, will begin in 2025. As the basic functionality is developed, the company will start a pilot implementation, Norilsk Nickel's Director of Industrial Automation and Metrology at the Information Technology Department Alexey Parasyna told TASS.

The development companies have been working on a series of products MAGMA Geo, MAGMA Plan, MAGMA Control at the Metallurgy Industrial Competence Center to replace foreign digital solutions."This year we are about to finalize development of the basic functionality that is necessary to start "combat" testing at the mines, which will begin in 2025," he said. "For the tests, we will use real data from Norilsk Nickel and co-clients."Industrial competence centers to replace foreign-made industry-specific digital products and solutions were established in the summer of 2022. The purpose is to offer domestic technical solutions. Norilsk Nickel has invested in the centers' projects in metallurgy and ecology about 4.5 billion rubles ($51 million), where about 300 million rubles ($3.4 million) have been invested in ecology-related projects.

