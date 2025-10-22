North Korea fires ballistic missiles week before leaders meet in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday, a week ahead of a key Asia-Pacific leaders' meeting in South Korea, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

It was the first launch of ballistic missiles since May by Pyongyang, which has defied an international ban backed by the U.S. and South Korea on such weapons development.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet in South Korea next week at a summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Trump is also expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Korea detected several projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles fired from an area near North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, in a northeasterly direction early on Wednesday, its Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korea was sharing information about the launch with the U.S. and Japan, the military said.

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said there was no impact on Japan's security from the North Korean missile launch and Tokyo was sharing real-time information with the U.S.

North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8 when it fired multiple short-range missiles from its east coast.

North Korea showcased its latest intercontinental ballistic missile this month at a parade attended by the Chinese premier.

News.Az