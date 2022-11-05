North Korea fires four ballistic missiles

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Yonhap news agency.

According to the sources, the missiles flew about 130 kilometers at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers.

North Korea stepped up its missile launches amid the Vigilant Storm military exercise involving the US and South Korea. The drills were initially expected to end on November 4 but the parties decided to extend them to November 5 following North Korea’s launches on Thursday.