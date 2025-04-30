North Korea test-fires new warship's weapons system

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says are test-firings, conducted on Apr 28 and Apr 29, 2025, of missiles from a newly launched destroyer "Choe Hyon" at an undisclosed place in North Korea. (Photo: KCNA)

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has carried out its first test-firing of the weapons system aboard its newly unveiled "Choe Hyon-class" warship, state media outlet KCNA said on Wednesday,

Cruise and anti-air missiles were launched and artillery fired as part of the test-firing attended by leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The time has come for North Korea's navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defence, Kim was quoted as saying.

The intelligence agencies of South Korea and the US were closely monitoring North Korea's shipbuilding activities, an official at Seoul's defence ministry said.

More work might be needed before the new naval destroyer could take to the sea under its own propulsion, said 38 North, a think tank focusing on North Korea, noting a satellite image of tug boats nudging the ship back towards a floating drydock.

"The use of tugboats to move the ship into place and back again could indicate the lack of a functioning propulsion system," the think tank said.

News.Az