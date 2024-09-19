North Korea tests-fire new ballistic missiles with super-large warhead

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea tested new tactical ballistic missiles equipped with super-large warheads and modified cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA reported.

The tests to improve weapons capabilities are required because of the grave threat posed by outside forces to the security of the country, Kim Jong Un, who led the tests, was quoted as saying.The account followed the firing of multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday reported by the South Korean military, which was the second time the North test-launched missiles in a week.Last week, North Korea also unveiled a uranium enrichment facility, in its first such public report.Wednesday's tests involved the new tactical ballistic Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 missiles, KCNA said, indicating it was part of a series of short-range ballistic missiles it had been developing.The missile was mounted with a 4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead.North Korea's state media reported the tests of missiles with the same name in July, which was considered a partial success.South Korea's military said on Thursday two ballistic missiles landed in a mountainous area in the North's northeast.

