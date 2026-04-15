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Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal

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Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal
Photo: EPA

Norway and Ukraine will strengthen their bilateral defence cooperation, ​including by producing Ukrainian drones in the Nordic ‌country, the Norwegian government said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Norway will support the production of drones in Ukraine, while ​the latter will share data, information and knowledge ​with Norway, Oslo said in a statement. Ukrainian ⁠drones will also be produced on Norwegian territory, ​it said,  News.Az reports, citing Reuters. 
"We can learn from the experiences that Ukraine ​is making in this hard-won fight against the Russian aggression," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a joint press conference with ​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

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"It is crucial that we ​learn from these experiences," he said.
Norway, along with the other ‌Nordic ⁠and Baltic countries, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine.
Stoere's government has set up a long-term funding plan for Kyiv, with the backing of all parties ​in parliament, ​amounting to ⁠some $28 billion between 2023 and 2030, making it one of Kyiv's most generous backers ​per capita. Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskiy was in Berlin to ​meet ⁠German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The pair agreed defence cooperation plans including a deal on drone production that Zelenskiy said ⁠could ​become one of the largest ​of its kind in Europe.

News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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