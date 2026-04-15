Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal

Norway and Ukraine will strengthen their bilateral defence cooperation, ​including by producing Ukrainian drones in the Nordic ‌country, the Norwegian government said on Tuesday.

"We can learn from the experiences that Ukraine ​is making in this hard-won fight against the Russian aggression," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a joint press conference with ​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"It is crucial that we ​learn from these experiences," he said.

Norway, along with the other ‌Nordic ⁠and Baltic countries, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine.