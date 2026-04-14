Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns

Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns

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Lawmakers in Maine have approved a bill that could make it the first state in the country to impose a moratorium on new data centers, amid growing concerns over their energy consumption and environmental impact.

The legislation, which now awaits final approval from Governor Janet Mills, would halt approvals for large-scale data centers requiring more than 20 megawatts of power until October 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Pause aimed at studying impact

Under the proposal, a state-appointed council would assess how such facilities affect the electricity grid, household energy bills, and environmental factors including air and water quality.

The bill passed the state House by a vote of 79–62 and cleared the Senate 21–13 on the same day, reflecting rising political momentum behind regulating the rapid expansion of data infrastructure.

Governor Mills has indicated support for a limited exemption covering a smaller project already in development, which reuses existing infrastructure and is not expected to significantly impact the power grid.

Growing national debate over data centers

Maine’s move comes as states across the US grapple with the surge in demand for data centers driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

At least 11 states are currently considering similar measures to restrict or regulate new developments, positioning Maine as a potential test case for future policy.

At the federal level, lawmakers including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have proposed legislation to halt all data center construction until comprehensive AI safety rules are adopted.

Meanwhile, bipartisan efforts are also underway to address the financial burden on consumers. Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have introduced measures aimed at shielding households from potential spikes in electricity costs linked to data center expansion.

Industry under pressure to adapt

The debate has intensified following backlash against major technology companies over the scale of their energy use.

Last month, under the administration of Donald Trump, several large tech firms agreed to a voluntary pledge to cover the cost of additional power generation needed for their data centers.

The Maine bill reflects a broader shift toward balancing technological growth with sustainability and affordability, as governments seek to manage the infrastructure demands of the digital economy.

News.Az