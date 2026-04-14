Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims

Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims

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A tanker has departed from an Iranian port and transited the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing claims of a US-imposed blockade, according to shipping data.

The vessel, identified as the Argo Maris (IMO 9041643), left Bandar Abbas Port early Tuesday. It temporarily disappeared from public tracking systems while passing through the narrow waterway before reappearing later in the day, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Shipping activity under scrutiny

The tanker is operated by a United Arab Emirates-based company and sails under the Curaçao flag. Its cargo status remains unclear.

Data suggests the vessel did not show signs of GPS spoofing – a tactic used to manipulate a ship’s reported position – although experts caution that signal interference across the region has increased significantly.

Shipping intelligence platforms note that such disruptions can lead to temporary gaps or inaccuracies in vessel tracking, making independent verification difficult.

Traffic drops sharply amid tensions

Despite the Argo Maris transit, maritime activity through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped dramatically since the escalation of tensions.

According to figures from the Joint Maritime Information Center in Bahrain, daily shipping traffic has declined by more than 90 percent, highlighting the impact of security concerns on one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The strait serves as a key route for global oil and gas shipments, and any disruption has immediate implications for international energy markets and supply chains.

Uncertainty persists over blockade enforcement

While at least two vessels are reported to have exited the Persian Gulf in recent days, the extent and enforcement of the alleged blockade remain unclear.

Authorities have not provided detailed operational confirmation, and analysts continue to rely on partial maritime data to assess the situation.

The developments underscore ongoing uncertainty in the region, where military tensions and electronic interference are complicating the monitoring of commercial shipping routes.

News.Az