North Korea tests multiple rocket launchers with new guidance system

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher with a new guidance system, which North Korean state media claim has increased destructive power capable of reaching the South Korean capital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Separately, a South Korean security agency estimates that the North has shipped more than 13,000 containers of weapons to Russia since mid-2022, which could mean 6 million North Korean artillery shells for Russian forces in Ukraine, a South Korean politician said.Kim attended Tuesday’s test of the multiple rocket launch system, or MRLS, that is produced at defense industrial enterprises under the Second Economic Commission, the Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, reported.“The MRLS, technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices, including newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power,” KCNA said.The weapon could put the South Korean capital Seoul and surrounding areas in range.Kim “set forth an important policy to be pursued in producing new artillery pieces and equipping army units with them,” the news agency added, without elaborating.

