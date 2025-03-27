North Korea’s Kim inspects AI-powered suicide drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been photographed inspecting new suicide drones, reportedly equipped with artificial intelligence (AI).

The undated images released by the secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) show Kim flanked by officials on a runway inspecting a drone, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Kim agreed to a plan for expanding production of the equipment, KCNA added.

Analysts have said the development of the technology was likely assisted by Russia, which North Korea has supported recently by sending its soldiers to help with Moscow's war in Ukraine.

North Korea initially revealed the existence of the drones - also known as loitering munitions, which crash into targets with their built in warheads - in August 2024. Back then, KCNA said Pyongyang would work "proactively" towards "introducing artificial intelligence technology" into the weapons.

In addition to the drone, Kim also unveiled what is thought to be the country's first airborne early-warning aircraft.

More closely resembling a commercial plane, these aircraft use radar to provide an aerial overview of a combat area.

South Korean officials said it would take more time to evaluate the effectiveness of Pyongyang's airborne early-warning aircraft.

News.Az