North Korea’s Kim orders mass production of suicide drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the rapid mass production of suicide attack drones following successful performance tests.

Kim personally oversaw the testing of several types of loitering munitions developed by a local drone technology institute and its affiliated companies, News.Az reports, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) The drones successfully hit designated targets on both land and sea, following preset tactical routes.These drones, which are capable of precision strikes, have become an increasingly important tool for military forces due to their cost-effectiveness in targeting high-value assets such as tanks. Test photos released by KCNA showed a drone striking what appeared to be a BMW vehicle, which some analysts believe was a demonstration of the drones' potential for high-value target attacks.Kim expressed strong approval of the drones' performance and stressed the urgent need to begin mass production. He highlighted the growing global competition in drone technology, noting that unmanned systems are not only versatile and cost-effective but also relatively simple to produce, making them essential to modern military strategies.The North Korean leader emphasized that drones would play a crucial role in the country’s defense and military operations, urging immediate action to begin serial production. KCNA described the testing and Kim's inspection as a significant milestone in enhancing North Korea's national defense capabilities.

