Otherwise, as a result of the fire that engulfed the discotheque in Kocani, 59 people have died and 155 others have been injured. Meanwhile, four people have been arrested.
North Macedonia to declare seven days of mourning
Night club fire scene, Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
The North Macedonian government will announce 16 days of mourning following the tragedy in Kocani during today's extraordinary session at 7:00 PM, News.Az reports citing TV21.
A decision will also be made for an immediate and extraordinary inspection of all nightclubs, discotheques and restaurants that organize parties, it reports. KosovaPress.