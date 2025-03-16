Yandex metrika counter

North Macedonia to declare seven days of mourning
Night club fire scene, Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The North Macedonian government will announce 16 days of mourning following the tragedy in Kocani during today's extraordinary session at 7:00 PM, News.Az reports citing TV21.

A decision will also be made for an immediate and extraordinary inspection of all nightclubs, discotheques and restaurants that organize parties, it reports. KosovaPress.

Otherwise, as a result of the fire that engulfed the discotheque in Kocani, 59 people have died and 155 others have been injured. Meanwhile, four people have been arrested.


