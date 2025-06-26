Norway sets ambitious new climate target for 2035

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70-75 percent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, according to its updated climate targets submitted on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen called Norway's new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) "ambitious." He said: "I am very pleased that we are fulfilling Norway's commitments under the Paris Agreement today... That is something to be proud of."

The Norwegian parliament adopted the new climate target earlier this month. Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to submit increasingly ambitious NDCs every five years.

"Before the Paris Agreement, the world was on track for nearly 4 degrees (Celsius) of warming. Recent analysis shows that the current NDCs put us on a pathway towards 2.6 degrees. This demonstrates that the Paris Agreement is working. As countries now strengthen their NDCs, we can get closer to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees," said Eriksen.

Norway plans to achieve the 2035 target through both domestic emission cuts and cooperation with the European Union.

"At the same time, Norway should set ambitious and realistic targets that help cut emissions, create jobs, and secure green competitiveness in the future," the minister added

News.Az