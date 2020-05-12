Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nearing 25,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased in the past day by 967 and reached 24,873, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday, according to TASS.

"A total of 24,873 people have tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry said, adding that 142 coronavirus-positive patients have died in Belarus. All had a number of chronic diseases.

As many as 6,974 patients have recovered. Since February, a total of 284,445 tests for the coronavirus infection have been made in Belarus.

Despite WHO warnings, Belarus imposed no lockdown measures over the coronavirus pandemic. The country held a large-scale Victory Day parade on May 9. Belarusian specialists anticipate the epidemic will reach its peak in the second half of May.

News.Az