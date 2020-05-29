Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus up by 906 in past day, reaching 40,764

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus up by 906 in past day, reaching 40,764

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 906 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 40,764. The daily death toll is five, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"A total of 40,764 people tested positive for COVID-19. Over the entire period of the infection’s spread in the country, as many as 224 patients with chronic illnesses and confirmed coronavirus infection have died," the ministry said in a report.

As of May 29, as many as 17,390 patients earlier diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 512,418 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Belarus, the statement says.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdown. The World Health Organization (WHO) insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and prohibit mass events.

(c) TASS

News.Az





News.Az