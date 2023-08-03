Number of low-cost airlines flying to Azerbaijan to increase significantly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku now offers even more opportunities for budget travel to cities in Europe and Asia. The number of foreign low-cost airlines operating flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport has reached 15, said Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport Teymur Hasanov, News.az reports.

Teymur Hasanov noted that work on attracting even more airlines to meet the needs of budget travelers is actively continuing.

So, in the first half of 2023, RedWings, WizzAir Malta, Flyadeal and Air Cairo joined the ranks of airlines operating flights to Baku airport. Today, low-cost airlines can travel from Baku to various cities of the world, such as Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Dubai, Sharjah, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Aktau, Tel Aviv, Budapest, Rome and many others.

“These data confirm our constant work to attract new airlines and expand opportunities for passengers. Since 2019, the number of passengers choosing foreign low-cost airlines has grown to 29%. We will continue to open up new prospects for budget travel and make Baku an even more accessible and attractive tourist destination,” the Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

Stating that Azerbaijan is ready to offer regional airports as base airports to foreign airlines, Teymur Hasanov noted that steps are being taken to use the capabilities of these airports, which contributes to the opening of new destinations to/from Azerbaijan.

The attraction of new air carriers to the international airports of Azerbaijan takes place within the framework of the fifth and seventh freedoms of airspace in the country. These freedoms offer foreign air carriers equal rights with Azerbaijani airlines and the possibility of performing flights in transit through the airports of Azerbaijan.

News.Az